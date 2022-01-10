Rockford man shot during home invasion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was injured in Rockford Friday after a suspect forced his way into a home and shot him.

Rockford Police say officers were called out at 12:45 a.m. to the 3800 block of Harwood Lane, where they found the 48-year-old victim, who was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said the gunshot wounds he suffered are thought to be non-life threatening.

The victim was able to tell police that a man broke into his house and shot him.