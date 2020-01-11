Rockford man shot early Friday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a man was shot around 3 a.m. Friday near the intersection of 8th Street and 11th Avenue.

The victim was shot once, authorities said. He was transported to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Rockford Police or CrimeStoppers.

