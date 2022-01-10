Rockford man shot in arm, chest early Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 42-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning outside of a home in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue, according to police.
Rockford Police said officers responded to call around 12:55 a.m. and found the victim, who had been shot in the arm and chest.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and police said he was expected to survive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.