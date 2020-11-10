Rockford man shot in leg, dog killed in shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 21-year-old man and his dog were shot Sunday, and police later arrested the victim for an outstanding warrant against him.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 400 block of Willard Avenue around 7:45 p.m. Sunday and met with the victim, who was standing outside his residence and next to his dog, which had been shot and killed.

The victim had also been shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and then booked into the Winnebago County Jail after it was learned that he had an outstanding warrant.

No suspect information was given.

