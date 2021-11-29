Rockford man shot in the back while taking out the trash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was shot in the back on Wednesday in a drive-by shooting while he was taking out the trash.
According to Rockford Police, the victim was shot around 12:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Auburn Street on November 24th.
The victim told police he was taking out the garbage when he heard a vehicle accelerate up his driveway and heard a loud bang.
Police said the injury was not considered life threatening, and the victim is being treated at a local hospital.
No suspect information was given.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or by leaving an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.