Rockford man shot in the back while taking out the trash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was shot in the back on Wednesday in a drive-by shooting while he was taking out the trash.

According to Rockford Police, the victim was shot around 12:35 p.m. in the 2100 block of Auburn Street on November 24th.

The victim told police he was taking out the garbage when he heard a vehicle accelerate up his driveway and heard a loud bang.

Police said the injury was not considered life threatening, and the victim is being treated at a local hospital.

No suspect information was given.