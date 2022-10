ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the face in Rockford Sunday night.

It happened in the 1200 block of West Street around 6:38 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. An adult male was reportedly shot in the face, those the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

Police asked residents to avoid the area while they investigate.

