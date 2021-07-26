Rockford man shot in the hand as he attempted to grab weapon during robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot in the hand as he tried to grab a robber’s gun during a holdup in the street on Thursday.

According to Rockford Police, the 20-year-old victim said he was walking in the 3200 block of Elm Street around 11 p.m. when a black male suspect pointed a handgun at him and told him to empty his pockets.

The victim told police that he was shot when he tried to grab the gun.

The victim was treated for his injuries at a local hospital.