Rockford man shot in the leg while sitting in parked car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a man was shot in the leg after a bullet shattered his car windshield on Friday night.

Police say around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Jacqueline Drive for a shots fired report.

The 28-year-old victim said he and a female passenger had arrived in the parking lot when they heard the shot and saw a hole in their windshield, police said.. Both ran inside the building, at which point the man realized he had been shot in the leg.

Police say the victim was treated for his injury at the scene. Officers said they found 10 spent shell casings.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

