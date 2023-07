ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was shot multiple times in Rockford Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of Revell Avenue around 9:45 p.m., according to the Rockford Police Department.

They found an adult male with multiple gunshots wounds when they arrived. His condition was not known at the time of this writing.

Police asked residents to avoid the area while they investigate.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING…