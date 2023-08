ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in Rockford while driving Monday evening.

Officers were at Charles and 20th Streets around 6:44 p.m. to investigate the shooting, according to the Rockford Police Department. The man received multiple gunshot wounds and ultimately collided with another vehicle.

The man’s condition was not known at the time of this writing. Police asked residents to avoid the area while they investigate.