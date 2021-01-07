Rockford man shot near Fairgrounds Park Thursday morning

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is recovering after being shot in Rockford early this morning.

The shooting took place just after 5:30 a.m. near the corner of Maple and Lee Streets, about a block away from Fairgrounds Park.

Rockford Police officers say they found a man with a single gunshot wound sitting in a car. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Police have not said if any arrests have yet been made in connection to the shooting.

