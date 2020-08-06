Rockford man shot on 9th Street early Thursday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a man was shot in the 3000 block of 9th Street and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No further details were available at press time.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories