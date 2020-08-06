ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Thursday.
Police say a man was shot in the 3000 block of 9th Street and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
No further details were available at press time.
MORE HEADLINES:
- New Cheetos mac and cheese hitting Walmart shelves this weekend nationwide
- Rockford man shot on 9th Street early Thursday
- Breweries join national campaign, serving ‘Black is Beautiful’ beer
- Destination Illinois: Peoria Riverfront Museum
- Cooler Temps Stick Around Today, Warm Up Begins Friday
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!