Rockford man shot on 9th Street early Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting that happened around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police say a man was shot in the 3000 block of 9th Street and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

No further details were available at press time.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

