ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was hospitalized after being shot early Monday in the 2900 block of Halsted Road, according to police.

Rockford Police said the 32-year-old male victim was shot around 1:04 a.m.

Police characterized the victim’s injuries as “severe.”

As he was being transported to the hospital, the car he was in crashed at N. Rockton and Halsted. He was subsequently taken by ambulance, police said.

At the hospital, he was treated for serious but not life-threatening wounds, and then became uncooperative. Police said the victim had outstanding warrants for his arrest, but did not identify him.

This is the fourth shooting in Rockford since Sunday, and the 6th over the weekend.

One woman was shot around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, in the 5800 block of Garrett Lane. The 28-year-old is expected to survive.

At 9:40 a.m. Sunday, a 20-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder in the 3100 block of Gladstone Avenue. Police said two homes had been struck by gunfire at the scene.

Around 6:30 p.m., police said a man was shot in the face in the 1200 block of West Street. Authorities said the man was expected to survive the maiming injury.

Before 9 p.m., police were called to the 1800 block of Huffman Boulevard where two men were shot in a drive-by.

At 10:45 p.m. Sunday, Rockford Police were investigating the third shooting of the night, in which a woman was shot in the 700 block of Kent Street.

Police said the woman’s wound was not life-threatening.