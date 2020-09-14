Rockford man slaps gun away from would-be robber, gets shot in the foot

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was shot in the foot after he slapped a gun away from his would-be robber at the Fairgrounds Housing Complex on Saturday.
According to Rockford Police, the 29-year-old victim said he was walking near the Fairgrounds and the Rockford Police Department’s District 1 headquarters when he was approached by two men who attempted to rob him.
When one of the suspects pointed a gun at him, the victim told police he slapped the gun down and it discharged into his foot. The would-be robbers then fled.
Police met with the victim at a local emergency room around 11:20 p.m.
The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, police said.
