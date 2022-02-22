ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man told police he was stabbed in the foot as he got out of his car at a Rockford gas station early Sunday morning.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the Shell Gas Station, at 913 Kilburn Avenue, around 2:20 a.m. where the victim had been stabbed.

Police said the victim was able to leave the area in his car while the two teenaged suspects fled on foot. Police did not say whether the attackers were passengers or not. No suspect information was released.

The victim received a cut on his ankle, police said, and was treated at a local hospital.