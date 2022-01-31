Rockford man steals car, crashes into pole, police say

Tyrone Lewis

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Tyron Lewis, 28, after he allegedly stole a car and then crashed into a pole on Friday.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Hess Court around 9 p.m. for a reported shooting, and learned that a vehicle was stolen and shots were fired during the theft.

The car was found a short time later, unoccupied, crashed into a pole in the 400 block of Forest Avenue. Police found Lewis in the area of Furman Street and arrested him.

He was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Resisting Arrest.

Lewis was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

