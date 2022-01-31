Rockford man steals car, crashes into pole, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Tyron Lewis, 28, after he allegedly stole a car and then crashed into a pole on Friday.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Hess Court around 9 p.m. for a reported shooting, and learned that a vehicle was stolen and shots were fired during the theft.

The car was found a short time later, unoccupied, crashed into a pole in the 400 block of Forest Avenue. Police found Lewis in the area of Furman Street and arrested him.

He was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Resisting Arrest.

Lewis was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.