Rockford man, Sterling woman arrested on methamphetamine charges in Rock Falls

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — 20-year-old Dallas Lopez, of Rockford, and 20-year-old Devin Fry, of Sterling, were arrested in Rock Falls after police allegedly found methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
The Illinois State Police say around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, troopers pulled over Lopez’s vehicle for a loud exhaust muffler.
In addition to the drugs, ISP says Fry had two active Failure to Appear and Contempt of Court warrants.
Lopez was arrested and charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Loud Excessive Noise.
Fry was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and the two outstanding warrants.
Both were taken to the Whiteside County Jail.
