Rockford man sues county and sheriff after furloughed prisoner kills mother

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County, the sheriff and others are named in a lawsuit after a 74-year-old woman was brutally murdered in her home last January.

The woman’s son blames the county’s furlough program. Shane Bouma was out of jail on the program when he forced himself into 74-year-old Ellen Marsh’s Machesney Park home, killing her. Ellen’s family now says that her murder was preventable.

“I don’t want this to happen to another family,” said Timothy Marsh, Ellen’s son.

Marsh filed a six count lawsuit last month in connection to the death of his mother. Shane Bouma was charged in Ellen’s death. He was on furlough to a Salvation Army Drug Rehab Program. He was allegedly missing from the rehab center at the time of the killing and missed court dates, all violations of his furlough agreement.

“The people that should’ve prevented this, could have prevented this,” Marsh said. “Those in power need to do their due diligence to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Winnebago County, Sheriff Gary Caruana, County Jail Superintendent Robert Redmond, The Salvation Army and Winnebago County are listed as defendants.

“At the end of the day, those have to be weighed with the overall responsibility to protect the community at large, and it wasn’t done in this case and there were flaws that could’ve easily been fixed that weren’t fixed,” said Daniel Q Herbert of The Herbert Law Firm.

The lawsuit claims that the defendants knew Bouma posed a high risk of serious injury or death to citizens. It also states that the defendants failed to take adequate and appropriate steps to keep Bouma in jail.

“It’s our government’s responsibility, those that are in the area of law enforcement, corrections and rehabilitation, and that is to certainly, there is responsibility towards the individual prisoners, and the individuals that are defendants,” Herbert said.

“I lost a mother, my children lost a grandmother. It’s more than that. I was robbed with more time with my mom, my children were robbed of that time. My mom was robbed of that time,” Marsh added. “Not enough was done to make sure this didn’t happen, and I believe that there can be more done to make sure that this doesn’t happen to another family.”

The Salvation Army said that it has yet to be served papers. Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley said that they have been served papers and plan to successfully defend themselves.