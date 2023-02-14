ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Love is in the air, and a local chorus spread that love with song.

In the spirit of love, the Rockford Barbershop Chorus had over 15 different places to surprise people with Valentine’s Day telegrams with chocolate and a rose before the day was over.

However, they got a little surprise of their own.

“I had no idea this was all about, and I just think it was a wonderful gift,” said Lori Nastari. “Thank you.”

Lori and Dr. John Nastari said that music is what brought them together. That is exactly why John called on the sweet sounds of the Rockford Barbershop Chorus to celebrate the couple’s 6th wedding anniversary.

“Oh, I knew she was going to be surprised because she didn’t know anything about it,” John said.

“Yeah, and he is not used to being one to surprise me and I like surprises, so this has been really good,” Lori added.

The Rockford Barbershop Chorus has been doing performances like these surprise Valentine’s Day telegrams for over 75 years. They said that the best part is experiencing the reactions

The chorus had a surprise of their own this year though.

“We’ve been singing all day we had a great time with it but to have someone perform for us it was very meaningful it was a great opportunity,” they said. “It was very worthwhile. We have been doing this for a number of years and that is the first time ever we had someone perform for us. It was fun.”

The Nastari’s said that people should spread the love all year, not just on Valentine’s Day.

“It’s what we need today, love,” John said. “With all that’s going on in our world, the crisis, one thing after another, to focus on love and it’s meaning and what it can do means everything. It’s really our only hope.”

The Rockford Barbershop Chorus said that they are always welcoming newcomers. Residents can visit their website if they want to give it a try.