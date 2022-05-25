ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 31-year-old man said he was shot by three men as he was driving away from the 900 block of School Street on Tuesday.

According to Rockford Police, officers responded to the area for a report of shots fired around 10 p.m.

The victim was hit four times by gunfire, but was able to get himself to a local hospital.

Police say his injuries were non-life threatening.