ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested two teens, 13 and 17, and a 32-year-old man after investigating a shooting on Chestnut Street Wednesday night.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 1500 block of Chestnut around 7:55 p.m. after receiving reports of shots being fired from a vehicle.

The car was located in the 4200 block of Beach Street, police said. As officers were pulling the car over, two of the four occupants got out and ran.

Police took Mario Perkins, 32, and a 13-year-old, both of whom remained in the vehicle, into custody.

A 17-year-old suspect was found and arrested a short distance away. The fourth suspect got away, police said.

Officers found a rifle and two loaded handguns – one reported stolen from Arizona – inside the car and a fourth loaded gun in the path of the suspects who ran.

Perkins was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Armed Habitual Criminal.

The 17-year-old was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

The 13-year-old was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and a juvenile custody warrant.