Rockford man tries to rob victim at knifepoint, victim fights back

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 32-year-old Eric Reynolds was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly tried to rob a man who was out working in his yard. The victim and a family member fought back and held him until police arrived, according to officials.

According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 1400 block of 4th Avenue where they met with the adult victim, who said while he was out in his yard, Reynolds approached him, brandished a knife, and demanded his money.

The victim told police he and another family member were able to restrain Reynolds, who was able to get free and run prior to police arrival, but officers were able to run him down and arrest him, police said.

Reynolds was charged with Armed Robbery, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Identification, and Aggravated Assault.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

