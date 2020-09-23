Rockford man tries to rob victim at knifepoint, victim fights back

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 32-year-old Eric Reynolds was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly tried to rob a man who was out working in his yard. The victim and a family member fought back and held him until police arrived, according to officials.
According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 1400 block of 4th Avenue where they met with the adult victim, who said while he was out in his yard, Reynolds approached him, brandished a knife, and demanded his money.
The victim told police he and another family member were able to restrain Reynolds, who was able to get free and run prior to police arrival, but officers were able to run him down and arrest him, police said.
Reynolds was charged with Armed Robbery, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Identification, and Aggravated Assault.
He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Illinois reports 1,848 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, 22 deaths
- LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds Illinois coronavirus briefing for Wednesday, September 23rd
- Rockford E. State, Roscoe driver’s license facilities shut down due to COVID-19
- Illinois National Guard in ‘state of readiness’ ahead of Breonna Taylor announcement
- Illinois Secretary of State extends driver’s license deadline to Feb 1, 2021
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!