Rockford man wanted by police for 2019 murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public for help in locating Mario Williams, 30, for the murder of Robert Brooks on Auburn Street in May of 2019.

According to police, on Saturday, May 11th 2019, around 3:50 a.m., officers were called to an apartment building in the 4100 block of Auburn Street where Brooks, 32, was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives have identified Williams as the suspect in the murder. He is currently at large.