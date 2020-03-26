Rockford man wanted by police for shooting on N. Main Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 23-year-old Antwone Lee is wanted by police for allegedly shooting at people in a car in a public parking lot.

According to Rockford Police, officers were sent to the 2000 block of S. Main Street at 12:04 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4th where the shooting was reported.

Police say several cars had been struck by gunfire, but did not say if anyone was injured in the incident.

Officers identified a suspect vehicle, which was later stopped by police, at which point “numerous suspects” got out and ran. Police say one of the suspects dropped a loaded handgun.

Detectives say they followed up on the incident and identified Lee as a suspect.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest on the charge of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. Rockford Police say Lee is currently also wanted for Aggravated Domestic Battery and Fleeing to Elude.

Lee is still at large and anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

