ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public for help locating John Cooper, 35, for shooting a 24-year-old man at an auto repair business on Monday.

According to police, officers were called to BJ’s Auto Repair, at 2110 11th Street, around 11:30 a.m. where they found the victim shot. He was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, police said.

Police said they identified Cooper as a suspect. He has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Discharge of a Weapon, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Aggravated Battery, and No FOID.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.