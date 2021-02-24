Rockford man wanted for attempted murder arrested by police

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say Deondre Friar, 26, who was wanted for shooting a woman near a daycare in 2019, has been arrested during a drug bust. 19-year-old Stephon Harris was also taken into custody in the incident.

According to Rockford Police, agents from the DEA Rockford Task Force and Stateline Area Narcotics Team (SLANT) learned that Friar, who was wanted for attempted murder, was selling drugs in the area.

Police say they located Friar and arrested him during a traffic stop Tuesday at Harrison and South Alpine. Officials say Friar was in possession of cocaine and a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest.

Friar was wanted on a warrant for Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm for a shooting that happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. on July 17th, 2019, at the corner of 24th Street and Broadway, near the Tender Beginnings Learning Center.

Police say a female victim was sitting in a vehicle when she was struck by a bullet allegedly fired from a dark colored vehicle that drove past.

Friar faces new charges of Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession with Intent to Deliver.

Harris was also a passenger in the vehicle. He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for trespassing in McHenry County. He was also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Both men were taken to the Winnebago County Jail.