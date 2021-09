ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Investigators are on the hunt for a Rockford man accused of trying to kill someone.

Officers were reportedly called to a local hospital Sunday night after a shooting victim took himself to the ER. The 19-year-old suffered a serious gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Officers have identified Taushon Henderson, 23, as a suspect. He faces Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery charges.

Contact the Rockford Police or Crime Stoppers with any information.