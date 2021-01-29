Rockford man wanted for Auburn Street murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged 21-year-old Zion Jones with killing another man in a shooting at the intersection of Auburn and Rockton in September 2020.

Rockford Police say a 25-year-old man was killed in a shooting that happened on Saturday, September 26th around 2:30 p.m.

Jones has been charged with First Degree Murder. He is currently at large.