Rockford man wanted for Benton Street murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 34-year-old Darryl Lyles is wanted by Rockford Police for Monday night’s murder on Benton Street.

Rockford Police responded to a report of shots fired at 1135 Benton Street, just north of E. State Street and Longwood on Monday around 7:25 p.m.

39-year-old Clifton Totton was rushed to the hospital by friends. He was later pronounced dead. Police say he was the only person who was shot.

Police say Lyles is wanted for First Degree Murder.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call Rockford Policea t 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

