Rockford man wanted for hit-and-run which injured juvenile last month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have identified 54-year-old Paul Brown as the suspect in the hit-and-run of a child on 17th Avenue last month. He is currently at large.

Photo: Rockford Police Department

Around 5:15 p.m., on Friday, June 19th, Rockford Police responded to a report of hit-and-run in the 2000 block of 17th Avenue. Officials say a juvenile pedestrian was hit by a green truck.

Officials released video captured on a nearby doorbell camera.

Officers are currently searching for the suspect, now identified as Brown, who is known to drive through the area in search of scrap metal. The vehicle is described as an older model

green pick-up truck.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

