Rockford man wanted for overdose death has been arrested

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 23-year-old Mitchell Wimbush, who is accused of providing drugs that killed Phillip John Charles Anderson-Hamilton Jr. in 2017, has been arrested.

A warrant was issued in December 2019 for Wimbush’s arrest, on two Counts Drug Induced Homicide and two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

He is accused of selling the heroin to Anderson-Hamilton Jr., 25, who was found dead in the 1400 block of 12th Avenue on May 5th, 2017.

