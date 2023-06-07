ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department is looking for a man who is wanted for Reckless Homicide.

A warrant has been issued for James Sims, 29, for Reckless Homicide and two counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Drugs, according to the department.

Officers responded to the area of Forest Hills Road and Pleasant Valley Boulevard around 12:10 pm. back on June 23, 2022 in reference to a traffic crash. They saw two vehicles in the roadway when they arrived, with an adult woman having been ejected from one of them.

The woman was later found to be the driver of the car that was struck.

Brenda Fultz, the front passenger of the car that was hit, later passed away at a local hospital from her injuries. The woman who was ejected, as well as occupants of the offending car, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the warrant for Sims after reviewing the facts. He was the driver of the offending vehicle.

Any information on Sims’ whereabouts should be given to the Rockford Police Department, (815) 966-2900.