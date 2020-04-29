Rockford man wanted for vehicular invasion, robbery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 20-year-old Keshaun Jones is wanted by Rockford Police in connection with a vehicular invasion and robbery.
Police say a victim met with Jones in the 500 block of Webster Avenue around 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 12th, to sell a cellphone.
During the transaction, Jones allegedly reached into the car and stole the phone.
A warrant has been issued for Jones’ arrest on the charge of Vehicular Invasion and Robbery.
Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
