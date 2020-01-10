Rockford man wanted for home invasion, kidnapping, sexual assault

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are on the hunt for 32-year-old Michael Rodriguez, who allegedly raped a woman on September 25th, 2019.

Police say they were called to a local hospital around 8:30 p.m. to meet with the woman, who said she was assaulted in a residence in the Midtown District.

Police say the victim and the suspect were known to each other.

Rodriguez is wanted for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, Home Invasion, Aggravated Kidnapping, Unlawful Restraint, and Residential Burglary.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

