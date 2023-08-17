ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man who was being searched for in connection with an ongoing police investigation was arrested on Wednesday.

According to court documents, police were searching for Payton Mitchell-Thompson, 22, in reference to an ongoing investigation.

Payton was reportedly detained after he was found exiting his vehicle in the 7000 block of Harrison Avenue in Cherry Valley.

Police searched Payton and located a handgun, ammo and 8 grams of a white substance suspected to be cocaine.

Payton was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm with no FOID, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bond.