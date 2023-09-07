ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man who was wanted on 7 active warrants was arrested Tuesday after escaping police one month ago.

William C. Clark, 31, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, No Turn Signal Lights, Disregard Stop Sign, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possess Cannabis Greater Than 30-100 grams, according to the Circuit Court of the 17th Judicial Circuit.

Deputies were in the area of Alpine Road and Dempster Avenue around 9:15 p.m. back on August 7 in an attempt to locate Clark. He had multiple felony warrants for his arrest and was the suspect of a Reckless Discharge earlier that day, according to court records.

Clark was seen getting into a gray Buick Lucerne in front of a residence in the 4400 block of Dempster Avenue. Deputies attempted a traffic stop, but Clark reportedly accelerated at a high rate of speed, traveling north on Shenandoah Avenue, court documents said.

Police pursued Clark, though they were caught up at the intersection of Broadway due to traffic, records said. Clark was able to make it through the intersection.

Deputies continued through the intersection and continued the chase, with Clark reportedly turning right onto Log Cabin Avenue and going 70 miles per hour in a 30 mile per hour zone, according to court records. Deputies lost sight of Clark at this point.

His vehicle was located in the driveway of a residence in the 400 block of S. 3rd Street a short time later, though deputies were unable to find Clark.

Deputies executed a warrant search for Clark on Tuesday in the 2900 block of Searles Avenue around 7:18 p.m., court documents said. He now had seven active warrants for his arrest:

Failure to Appear for Driving on Suspended/Revoked Drivers License

Felony Stalking

Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

Robbery

Aggravated Fleeing

Aggravated Battery

Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

Clark immediately surrendered and was detained outside of the apartment, according to court records. A search of the apartment led to the discovery of 44.3 grams of marijuana in a clear plastic bag, as well as two “digitZ” scales and a “Dabpress Rosin Press Mold” in addition to three cartridges of THC oil and two battery “Vapes,” court documents said.

Deputies also found containers that had a white power-like residue inside that field tested positive for the possible presence of cocaine, according to records.

Clark is being held in the Winnebago County Jail on no bond.