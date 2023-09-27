ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are asking the public for assistance in locating Leslie Stone, 50, who is wanted on charges of forgery and burglary.

According to police, the department’s Financial and Property Crimes Unit was asked to investigate Stone in January of 2023.

In July, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the charge of Forgery. On Tuesday, September 26th, the charge of Burglary was added.

Anyone with information on Stone’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 815-966-2900