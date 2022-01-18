Rockford man wanted police to kill him, engaged in 8-hour standoff

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Angel Haisler, 28, wished to “shoot it out with the police” following an argument with his girlfriend last Friday, and then engaged in a nearly 8 hour standoff, according to court records.

Rockford Police said officers were called to the apartment in the 3500 block of Harrison Avenue around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a report of people arguing within, followed by reported gunshots.

Haisler’s girlfriend later told police that he had returned home drunk, stood outside the apartment door and threatened to kill himself, holding a gun to his head. According to court documents, he pointed the gun into the sky and fired several times.

When officers arrived, the occupants did not answer, so police set up a perimeter and evacuated the surrounding apartments.

Haisler told his girlfriend he wished to engage in a shootout with police, according to court records.

Police Chief Carla Redd said police were eventually able to make contact with the pair, and said they surrendered after 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Both Haisler and the woman were taken into custody. Police said they found two handguns during a search of the apartment.

Haisler was charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon (he was previously convicted of Aggravated Robbery in Cook County) and Reckless Discharge.

According to police, Haisler claims he has no memory of using a gun during the incident.