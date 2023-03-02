ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man accused of cooking methamphetamine in his garage caused an explosion at his home in late February, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

According to police, officers and the Blackhawk Fire Department were called to the 6900 block of Vesta Drive on Monday, February 20th around 2:37 p.m.

The 911 caller said they had heard a loud boom and their house shook. When police arrived, they found the garage door of the house blown off the tracks and the homeowner, Stephen Maroda, 52, inside the home with burns on his face and body.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators then determined that the explosion was the result of the production of a meth lab in the garage.

Illinois State Police, agents from the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and Winnebago County Narcotics Unit worked the scene and were able to dispose of biohazardous materials, police said.

Maroda was later charged with the Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Precursors, and Aggravated Unlawful Participation in Methamphetamine Production.

He was arrested on Wednesday, March 1st and booked into the Winnebago County Jail.