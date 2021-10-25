Rockford man with stolen gun arrested after chase

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Sunday after stolen gun was found in his possession, leading to a foot chase.

At approximately 1:20 a.m. officers were flagged down by security personnel at True Colors Bar, 211 Elm St, for reports of a subject with a gun who fled on foot, according to the Rockford Police.

Officers located Roderick Hendree, 27, with a stolen handgun after a brief foot chase. He was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Resisting Arrest.

