ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man has been arrested after a string of thefts in the city, according to police.

Joseph P. McGuire, 32, has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon/Firearm Loaded/No FOID, Resisting a Peace Officer, Retail Theft Less Than 300 and Criminal Trespass to Real Property for the Friday incident, according to the Circuit Court of the 17th Judicial Circuit.

Officers responded to Walgreen’s, 2323 Charles St., around 12:36 a.m. They saw McGuire exiting through the front doors, court documents said.

Store employees said that McGuire had previously been banned from the store, being advised to not return, according to court records. They said that he had stollen one bottle of moisturizing cream and two packets of Tylenol.

McGuire reportedly moved behind a support beam when spoken to by police. He then fled on foot, ignoring the officers who were telling him to stop running, court records show.

McGuire eventually went onto his stomach. He resisted officers while they were trying to handcuff him, moving his hands under himself and tensing his muscles. He was eventually taken into custody.

Court records showed that McGuire had hidden a stun gun adjacent to the support beam when he was hiding behind it.

In-store camera footage showed McGuire concealing the merchandise on his person, which was found when he was taken into custody, court records said.

McGuire had previously been charged with Criminal Trespass to Residence and Theft from an incident at his ex-girlfriend’s house on August 28, according to court documents.

Officers responded to a residence in the 2100 block of Lawndale Avenue around 9:06 p.m. The victim, who McGuire dated for about six months a year ago, said that he had called her demanding $60 or he would kill her dog.

McGuire reportedly opened her front door a few minutes later and tried to enter, court records said. She pushed him back, but he ran to the garage and entered through the open door.

The victim’s husband heard her yell and saw McGuire running for the door after grabbing a prescription bottle off a shelf. The husband grabbed a bat and chased him through the front yard, but stopped while McGuire continued to run northbound,

The husband told officers that he was missing his Adderall prescription, which still had 30-35 pills in the bottle. McGuire had also reportedly dropped a black iPhone in the yard, court documents said.

McGuire is currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.