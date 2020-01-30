Rockford man, woman arrested on drug charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies captured a fleeing suspect after a traffic stop. The suspect ran into a woman’s house; she was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

According to police, around 10:40 p.m. Wedesday, 47-year-old Scott Bradley fled from police after deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop in the intersection of Loomis and Central.

Deputies say Bradley ran into the house of Jessica Driscoll. Police arrested him as he exited the house and attempted to get into a second car which had arrived and was waiting in the driveway.

Police say Bradley was in possession of both cocaine and heroin. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and obstructing a police officer.

Driscoll was arrested on an outstanding Boone County warrant for violation of the controlled substances act.

