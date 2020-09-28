Rockford man, woman arrested on weapons, drug charges by Illinois State Police

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — 26-year-old Oshawn Austin and 22-year-old Daniel Aurel were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop in which Illinois State Troopers found Austin had a restraining order against Aurel, and there was allegedly a gun, drugs and alcohol in the car.

According to the Illinois State Police, a trooper pulled Austin over for speeding around 1:07 a.m. on I-39.

During the stop, police say they discovered that Austin had a restraining order against Aurel.

Police say Austin was transporting open alcohol, had a suspended driver’s license, and a suspended vehicle registration.

When her vehicle was being inventoried to be towed, police say they found a gun in the car.

Austin was charged with Speeding, Illegal Transportation of Open Alcohol, Operating a Vehicle with a Suspended Registration, Driving on a Suspended License, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

Aurel was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Violation of an Order of Protection, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.

Both were taken to the Ogle County Jail.

