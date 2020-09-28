Rockford man, woman arrested on weapons, drug charges by Illinois State Police

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

STERLING, Ill. (WTVO) — 26-year-old Oshawn Austin and 22-year-old Daniel Aurel were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop in which Illinois State Troopers found Austin had a restraining order against Aurel, and there was allegedly a gun, drugs and alcohol in the car.

According to the Illinois State Police, a trooper pulled Austin over for speeding around 1:07 a.m. on I-39.

During the stop, police say they discovered that Austin had a restraining order against Aurel.

Police say Austin was transporting open alcohol, had a suspended driver’s license, and a suspended vehicle registration.

When her vehicle was being inventoried to be towed, police say they found a gun in the car.

Austin was charged with Speeding, Illegal Transportation of Open Alcohol, Operating a Vehicle with a Suspended Registration, Driving on a Suspended License, and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

Aurel was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Violation of an Order of Protection, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.

Both were taken to the Ogle County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories