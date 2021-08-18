Rockford man’s murder conviction overturned

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A man found guilty in a 2017 murder in Rockford has his conviction overturned.

Prosecutors say Jamie Spates shot and killed 27-year-old Isiah Starks October 2017 during a fight with Jamie and his brother, Marcus, after the pair burglarized Stark’s home on Cole Avenue.

In March 2018, Spates was convicted of the murder but granted a new trial just over a year later.

His defense argued Spates did not fire the deadly shot that killed Starks.

On August 2nd, 2021 Spates waived his right to a jury trial. The State elected to re-try him on one of the Murder counts, dismissing the other counts against him.

Two weeks later, on August 18th, the court found Spates not guilty.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.