Rockford manufacturer holds event to get girls interested in engineering

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Collins Aerospace hosted its 2nd “Introduce a Girl to Engineering” event Thursday morning.

Sixty 8th grade girls attended the event, at 4747 Harrison Avenue, taking part in activities and taking a tour of the shop floor.

The students also heard from female engineers, who shared stories of their journey through a male-dominated field.

Organizers say they want to give the girls information that they themselves never had.

“Growing up I didn’t know about these opportunities that were available to me,” said engineer Katie Windelborn. “So, now that I get to reach out and tell these girls, ‘This is what you have. This is fun. This is exciting. Come join us.’ It’s something I never had growing up. So, to be able to say that to somebody else, I feel like it’s just a great opportunity. If I can get one girl, just one to go ahead and join us, that would just mean the world to me.”

Currently, about 21 percent of Collins Aerospace engineers are women, and with events like Thursday’s, the company hopes to grow that number.

