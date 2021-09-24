Rockford Market vendors celebrate fall by making scarecrows

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Small business owners showed off their creative, and competitive sides, for the last outdoor market of the season.

Each vendor made a scarecrow to celebrate the start of autumn.

Participants took inspiration from spooky Halloween themes, to farm animals and even gardening. Taylor Lukowski, the owner of Triple T Creation Co., said that a trip to the hardware store, and a little help from her dad, made her scarecrow entry the best.

“We built the little scarecrow, put a water pump in it. My best-selling shirt is “sometimes I wet my plants,” so I thought I would make a plant man, and it was super fun to bring it out here, and everyone is taking photos and loves it,” Lukowski said.

City Market customers were able to get in on the scarecrow fun by voting for their favorite entry. There is no word yet on who took home the title.