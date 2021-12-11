Rockford markets go vintage for Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Christmas is only a couple of weeks away, and last minute shopping has officially begun.

Rockford City Market and Edgebrook Center both held markets Saturday morning, and they showcased local entrepreneurs for last minute shopping. Many of them said that they have seen the value in recycling and personalizing items just in time for Christmas.

“I decided to turn it into something beautiful that would be a keep sake to keep track of her pieces, and keep them safe and protected,” said Janet Davis, Owner of Janet’s Planet.

Turning her grandmother’s jewelry into a vault-like protected art piece was only a hobby for Davis four years ago, but she thought that others would like the same.

“It becomes a keep sake to their family members as well, so each person in the family get a little piece of grandma,” Davis said.

Beverly Cook-Harris is the owner of Second Hand Spirals, and said that giving a second life to items is what she enjoys best.

“Oh, it’s great,” Cook-Harris said. “I love shopping small business and supporting local, and seeing so many people doing the same thing is so cool.”

One person’s trash is another person’s treasure, and local entrepreneurs saw a need to jump into action, with vintage apparel.

“We have gone through some curb sides, found some good stuff in them too,” said Lukas Buker, Owner of Verbiden.

“Devastating,” added Bret Norgard, Owner of Plentiful Platypus Vintage. “People threw things away as well, and you’re like, ‘no, why keep that, someone would love that.'”

Buker and Norgrad said that vintage clothing are unique items that are hard to find in stores. Davis also said that these are special ways to keep the family history alive this holiday season.

“Try to keep things real, where we came from, and what was important to some one that we may not even know any more, but we like to be able to respect and treasure their gifts,” Davis said.