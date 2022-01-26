Rockford Mass Transit District awarded $16 million in Illinois funding

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is investing in public transportation in the stateline region.

The Rockford Mass Transit District will be awarded $16 million in “Rebuild Illinois” funding. The money will be used to expand RMTD’s storage and maintenance facility on Mulberry Street in Rockford. This will create more parking for the expanding fleet as well as additional space for buses to be worked on and repaired.

The expansion will also make room for more charging stations for battery-powered buses as RMTD continues its eco-friendly approach.

“Funding we’ll be receiving will allow us to really plan forward and make decisions where we can adopt and incorporate more battery electric vehicles and zero emission vehicles into our fleet in the years to come,” said Michael Stubbe, executive director of RMTD.

RMTD hopes to switch to entirely zero emission vehicles by 2036.