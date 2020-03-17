Rockford Mass Transit District waves fares during COVID-19 crisis

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –The RMTD will waive all fares on their fixed route and paratransit services in an effort to increase social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the public transportation provider’s press release.

The policy becomes effective on Wednesday, March 18, at 5 a.m. and continues for two weeks; however, RMTD may extend the date past April 1 depending on the circumstances.

RTMD says that waiving fees is not meant to encourage ridership at this time, but rather ensure that those most dependent on their system have safe access to essential trip making, such as employment, medical appointments, and groceries.

