Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Rockford Mass Transit District waves fares during COVID-19 crisis

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
rmtd bus_1535643808866.jpg.jpg

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –The RMTD will waive all fares on their fixed route and paratransit services in an effort to increase social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the public transportation provider’s press release.

The policy becomes effective on Wednesday, March 18, at 5 a.m. and continues for two weeks; however, RMTD may extend the date past April 1 depending on the circumstances.

RTMD says that waiving fees is not meant to encourage ridership at this time, but rather ensure that those most dependent on their system have safe access to essential trip making, such as employment, medical appointments, and groceries.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories