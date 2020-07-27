Rockford Mass Transit to resume regular bus schedule

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Mass Transit District announced Monday that it will resume operation of its regular service schedule on Monday, August 3rd.

Fare collection will resume on Monday, August 10th.

The standard day service consists of 19 routes serving Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park and Belvidere between the hours of 5:15 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. At 6:15 p.m. weekday service transitions to the 6 night routes which run from 6:15 p.m. until 11:15 p.m. in Rockford only. The late night shuttles will also run between 11:15 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. providing transportation from downtown to final destinations along the night routes for late night passengers. Saturday routes will also return to the pre-COVID-19 service levels and Sunday service continues to remain unchanged.

Wearing a mask or facial covering will continue to be a requirement to use RMTD services

until further notice. To help ensure social distancing on buses, a limit of between 28 and 32 passengers, depending on the size of the bus, will be allowed on-board.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

